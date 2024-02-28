Tropicana's MJ Live, Purple Reign find new homes on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With news that the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort will close and cease operations on April 2, several shows that once called the casino home are finding new venues on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Wednesday, MJ Live will move to SAHARA Las Vegas for a limited engagement, which is scheduled to run from March 18 through July 28.

The show "recreates the electrifying stage show" of Michael Jackson. Tickets are on sale now and start at $66.

On Wednesday, Purple Reign also announced they would be moving.

The Prince tribute show is scheduled to start performances on March 19 at the V Theater inside the Miracle Mile Shops at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $77.

The Tropicana is set to be demolished to make way for construction on a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics. However, as of Wednesday, no final plans for the property, including ballpark renderings or construction plans, have been released to the public.