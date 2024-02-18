Watch Now
Toni Braxton, Cedric The Entertainer headlining The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Toni Braxton, Cedric The Entertainer
Posted at 6:56 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 21:56:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer are teaming up to spread "Love & Laughter" in Las Vegas.

The two are scheduled to take the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan for a series of seven shows, starting on April 27.

"Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time," the pair said in a statement. "We are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan. We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives."

You can see all of the performance dates below:

  • April 27
  • May 10
  • May 12
  • June 28
  • June 29
  • July 12
  • July 13

Tickets are on sale now and start at $100.

