Toni Braxton, Cedric The Entertainer headlining The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer are teaming up to spread "Love & Laughter" in Las Vegas.
The two are scheduled to take the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan for a series of seven shows, starting on April 27.
"Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time," the pair said in a statement. "We are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan. We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives."
You can see all of the performance dates below:
- April 27
- May 10
- May 12
- June 28
- June 29
- July 12
- July 13
Tickets are on sale now and start at $100.