Thousands of people, dozens of entries to make up 32nd annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people will participate in this year's Summerlin Patriotic Parade to help mark America's 250th birthday.

Themed "United We Celebrate 250," the 32nd annual parade will honor the people, traditions and defining moments that continue to shape American history as it rolls through Summerlin this Saturday.

This year's 70 entries will include more than 20 giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, themed floats and performing groups, all coming together for Southern Nevada's largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

WATCH | Justin Bruce got some insight into the parade from a member of the Summerlin Council:

Justin Bruce gets an early look at this year's Summerlin Patriotic Parade

The parade is free and open to the public. Parade-goers may reserve personal viewing areas curbside with blankets, chairs, etc. starting at 7 a.m. on July 3. All persons and their property must remain on the curb. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin, and ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

Courtesy Summerlin Council

The escort division commences at 8:30 a.m. on July 4, and the main body of the parade starts at 9 a.m.

