The original tribute to The Eagles, Hotel California, will bring hits to M Resort Spa Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The original tribute to The Eagles, Hotel California, will bring the hits to M Resort Spa Casino for a special performance on Aug. 14, 2021, in the M Pavilion. Touring since 1986, Hotel California brings the music of The Eagles around the globe and has thrilled hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans.

When The Eagles stopped to catch their breath a few decades ago, having sold over 100 million records, won six Grammys, and generated six #1 albums, Hotel California launched as the original tribute band and has toured relentlessly straight through to today. Setting the standard for world-class tribute productions, Hotel California has shared the stage with the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon, and many more. From Japan to Dubai, Toronto to Texas, Hotel California has boldly taken the tribute band where none had gone before and changed the collective mind of the industry about how great a “tribute” band could really be.

Tickets for Hotel California, starting at $15, go on sale June 18 at noon and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s events and promotions, please visit ticketmaster.com.