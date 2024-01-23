The Killers will host first-ever Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

Feb. 1 - The band has announced that their entire residency has officially sold out.

We couldn’t have done it without you! See you in August. pic.twitter.com/TGtMoEY9YC — The Killers (@thekillers) February 1, 2024

Jan. 23 - Las Vegas favorite The Killers have announced a special residency at Caesars Palace on Tuesday.

The residency will take place at The Colosseum from Aug. 14 - 30, 2024, where the band will play the entirety of their debut album, "Hot Fuss," in honor of its 20th anniversary. "Hot Fuss" was released in 2004 and spawned four hit singles: "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," "All These Things That I've Done" and "Smile Like You Mean It."

The dates include Aug. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30. On Wednesday, Caesars Palace officials announced they have added two additional shows due to demand. Those are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, starting at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Launched in Las Vegas, The Killers will feature Brandon Flowers on vocals, Dave Keuning on guitar, Mark Stoermer on bass, and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on drums.