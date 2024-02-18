The Donut Hole in downtown Las Vegas opens in former Donut Bar space

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The doors have officially opened at The Donut Hole in downtown Las Vegas.

The venue, which is operated by Carl's Donuts, replaces the Donut Bar, which closed in May 2023. The Donut Hole celebrated their grand opening last Saturday.

Carl's was originally founded as a walk-up donut shop in the garage of a California motel and opened in 1963. The company moved to the valley and opened their first retail store in downtown Las Vegas in 1966.

They then focused on wholesale operations and supplied convenience stores and businesses i nthe area with donuts every day. They operated solely as a wholesale bakery for nearly two decades.

In April 2018, Carl's opened a location at 3170 Sunset Road, to mark their return to retail.

Some of their flavors include chocolate and maple bars, red velvet cake donuts, brown butter old fashioned donuts, cannolis, and ham and cheese croissants.

The Donut Hole is located at 124 S. 6th Street and is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.