Donut Bar closing in Downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 3:47 PM, May 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A downtown foodie destination is closing its doors.

On Monday, official at Donut Bar said after seven years, their "journey [has] sadly come to an end."

Donut Bar officials thanked the community for their support over the years. The shop was known for tasty creations including The Homer, which was a nod to The Simpsons, and the Grilled Cheese Donut.

In 2018, Travelocity named it the best donut shop in Nevada.

"The renaissance of downtown Vegas wouldn’t be complete without a trendy doughnut joint. One of several businesses housed inside a former flophouse, Donut Bar heeds to the Vegas motto that everything should be over the top. Think Birthday Cake Oreo, Pop Tart-stuffed doughnuts and lines out the door on weekends."
Donut Bar officials said Carl's Donuts will be taking over the space.

