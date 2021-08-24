Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Aug. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday bounces from the eats expected at this year's Life is Beautiful event, the new Star Piano Cocktail Lounge opening on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive to an Italian-American psychedelic fine dining experience coming to the Cosmopolitan.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops