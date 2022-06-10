Tasty Thursday with Melinda Sheckells | June 9, 2022
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 13:53:56-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com and OnTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.
This week, Tasty Tuesday explores food and drink options at Rosa Risorante, Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis, and Island Sushi & Grill.
