Taste of Asia now open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Award-winning restaurateur Karrie Hung has officially opened the doors to the Taste Of Asia restaurant at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.

The menu features dishes like honey walnut prawns, pan-fried potstickers, Mongolian beef, seafood Hong Kong crispy noodles, and scallion stir-fried lobster noodles. The restaurant also features a variety of dim sum options.

"With an already incredible selection of dining options available at Suncoast, I am thrilled to bring my vision of authentic Asian cuisine to the property," Hung said. "From a young age, I was influenced by Southeast Asian culture learning how to make Chinese dishes from different provinces with my grandmother. At Taste of Asia, I look forward to bringing my time-tested, signature dishes to Suncoast for guests and customers to enjoy."

The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays. On Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the restaurant is open from noon to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant is open from noon to 10 p.m.