Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Taste of Asia now open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Taste of Asia
Taste of Asia
Taste of Asia
Taste of Asia
Taste of Asia
Taste of Asia
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 22:19:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Award-winning restaurateur Karrie Hung has officially opened the doors to the Taste Of Asia restaurant at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.

The menu features dishes like honey walnut prawns, pan-fried potstickers, Mongolian beef, seafood Hong Kong crispy noodles, and scallion stir-fried lobster noodles. The restaurant also features a variety of dim sum options.

"With an already incredible selection of dining options available at Suncoast, I am thrilled to bring my vision of authentic Asian cuisine to the property," Hung said. "From a young age, I was influenced by Southeast Asian culture learning how to make Chinese dishes from different provinces with my grandmother. At Taste of Asia, I look forward to bringing my time-tested, signature dishes to Suncoast for guests and customers to enjoy."

The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays. On Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the restaurant is open from noon to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant is open from noon to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH