T-Pain announces first-ever Las Vegas residency at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer-songwriter-producer T-Pain has announced his first residency in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Resorts World officials announced the Grammy winner will take over Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub as their latest resident artist.

"2024 is going to be a great year," T-Pain said. "I've been fortunate to have an amazing career and I've always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I've got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let's turn up!"

Resort officials said the current residency dates for T-Pain are:



Thursday, Feb. 8 at Zouk Nightclub

Saturday, April 20 at Zouk Nightclub

Sunday, May 25 at Ayu Dayclub

Thursday, July 11 at Zouk Nightclub

Tickets can be purchased here.