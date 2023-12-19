Watch Now
T-Pain announces first-ever Las Vegas residency at Resorts World

T-Pain
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer-songwriter-producer T-Pain has announced his first residency in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Resorts World officials announced the Grammy winner will take over Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub as their latest resident artist.

"2024 is going to be a great year," T-Pain said. "I've been fortunate to have an amazing career and I've always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I've got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let's turn up!"

Resort officials said the current residency dates for T-Pain are:

  • Thursday, Feb. 8 at Zouk Nightclub
  • Saturday, April 20 at Zouk Nightclub
  • Sunday, May 25 at Ayu Dayclub
  • Thursday, July 11 at Zouk Nightclub

Tickets can be purchased here.

