Students with A's get free entry into local waterparks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local students will be able to show off their good grades and get into local waterparks for free.

Cowabunga Vegas said they're hosting Great Grades Days from May 22 to May 25.

In order to be eligible, students must present their most recent report card at the gate at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson or Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin. Park officials state students must have at least three A's to get in for free.

They add that while students can get in for free, parents and all other guests can get into the park for a special discounted rate of $19.99 during Great Grades Days. Park officials said that can be done online.