Star Trek convention returning to Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Beam me up, Scotty!"

The Rio casino is once again hosting Creation Entertainment's Star Trek Convention, which is scheduled to run from August 1 through August 4.

According to the company, 183 guests are scheduled to appear, including William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeri Ryan, Doug Jones, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn.

You can see the full lineup and when guests will appear here.

Some of the events include movie screenings, karaoke, galas, magic shows, podcast recordings, science panels, quiz shows, and special effects makeup sessions.

There will also be a special staged reading for "Plan 9 From Outer Space: Live On Stage."

Troy Baker, Claudia Christian, Terry Farrell, Kirk Thatcher, John Delancie, Vanessa Marshall, and Mary McDonnell are some of the stars scheduled to appear.

Creation Entertainment

Single-day general admission passes start at $70.

You can learn more, including how to buy tickets, here.