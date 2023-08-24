Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Spice Wannabe tribute show returning to Excalibur with additional shows

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Spice Wannabe
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 17:01:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People visiting the Excalibur casino will still be able to "spice up their life" with the Spice Girls tribute show "Spice Wannabe".

The tribute group began performing at the Thunderland Showroom in July.

"I knew that the talent within Spice Wannabe was top notch and after witnessing the overwhelming reactions from audiences, I knew we had to extend their stay to create unforgettable memories," said Adam Steck, the visionary founder and CEO of SPI Entertainment and co-producer of the show. "The iconic Spice Girls' hits really transported audiences back to the '90s and I couldn't be more excited to have Spice Wannabe back for a long-term engagement."

Spice Wannabe will return to Excalibur on Sept. 12 with performances on Sunday through Thursday at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH