Spice Wannabe tribute show returning to Excalibur with additional shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People visiting the Excalibur casino will still be able to "spice up their life" with the Spice Girls tribute show "Spice Wannabe".

The tribute group began performing at the Thunderland Showroom in July.

"I knew that the talent within Spice Wannabe was top notch and after witnessing the overwhelming reactions from audiences, I knew we had to extend their stay to create unforgettable memories," said Adam Steck, the visionary founder and CEO of SPI Entertainment and co-producer of the show. "The iconic Spice Girls' hits really transported audiences back to the '90s and I couldn't be more excited to have Spice Wannabe back for a long-term engagement."

Spice Wannabe will return to Excalibur on Sept. 12 with performances on Sunday through Thursday at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $50.