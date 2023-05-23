"Spice Wannabe - The Spice Girls Tribute" is coming to the Excalibur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More "girl power" is coming to the Excalibur.

Spice Wannabe - The Spice Girls Tribute group is set to take the stage at the casino as part of a limited engagement. That will be inside the Thunderland Showroom starting on July 1.

"Spice Wannabe is all about getting audiences up on their feet singing and dancing along to the songs while the cast breaks the fourth wall, making the show a truly interactive experience," said creator and co-producer Casey McConachie, who also plays Baby Spice. "When you attend our show, we consider you part of [our] family and encourage you to dress up as your favorite Spice Girl as many of us did back in the 90s."

The engagement runs through July 27. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.