Southern Hills Hospital hosting free teddy bear clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Hills Hospital is getting ready to host another free teddy bear clinic.

Children are given a free teddy bear, stethoscope, and goody bag.

Kids then go through a series of "medical" stations where they can perform check-ups on their teddy bears, including listening to their hearts, checking their eyes and ears, and even applying a splint to a "broken" arm or leg.

"Our goal is to help children free more comfortable in a hospital setting by making the experience enjoyable and interactive," said Alexis Mussi, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Hills Hospital. "By role-playing as doctors, they learn that hospitals are safe places where people go to get better."

The event is set for Thursday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center, inside the Education Room.

While the event is free, you do to register since there are a limited amount of spaces.

You can do that, and learn more information, here.