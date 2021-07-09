Showgirl Bootcamp Experience: A day in feathers and rhinestones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Showgirls will always be a symbol of Las Vegas show business.

"Showgirls never die, they just get more feathers and makeup," Stacy Blind, co-owner of Showgirl Bootcamp said.

It's a day in feathers and rhinestones inside the Showgirl Bootcamp Experience.

Stacy Blind and Mistinguett are the owners of the Showgirl experience which brings dreams to reality.

After years of living life on the stage, the original showgirls hung up their dancing shoes but soon found their way back to the spotlight.

"There's no cookie cutter place for us, we had to create it from the ground up," Blind said.

The program is designed to teach the history of showgirls and give their customers a rare peek into Las Vegas show business.

In less than two hours, you'll learn stage makeup, dress like a showgirl and perform like a star.

The class is open to all and to top off your experience, you will take photos and have a champagne toast."

"This is about empowerment and making women and some men feel good," Mistinguett said.

The Showgirl Bootcamp Experience is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave, Suite E1A Las Vegas, NV 89104.

To learn more about pricing for Showgirl Bootcamp and packages click here.

