Second date added to 2024 When We Were Young festival: Here's when tickets go on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Organizers of the When We Were Young festival say "overwhelming demand" prompted them to extend the 2024 festival.

The festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and will now continue on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Tickets for the new festival date will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can sign up in advance for a waitlist that organizers say will guarantee access for the second date.

Sunday will feature the same lineup that was previously announced, including headliners My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy.

The lineup will feature more than 50 full album live performances, organizers say.

General admission tickets start at $325. Live Nation directed fans to the festival's website for additional festival details and ticket information.