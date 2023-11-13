My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline When We Were Young Music Festival in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy were announced as headliners for the When We Were Young music festival in 2024.

The emo music celebration will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for its third year on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2023.

The newly announced lineup includes over 50 musical acts, including Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, A Day to Remember, 3Oh!3, and many more. According to the press release, multiple bands will be performing full albums front-to-back — these will include My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade," Jimmy Eat World's "Bleed American," Simple Plan's "No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls," and many others.

The initial lineup did not include an album for Fall Out Boy's performance.

A presale for tickets will begin on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., which fans can sign up for here. The remaining tickets after the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST.