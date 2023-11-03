Scorpions to bring 'Love at First Sting' residency to Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Scorpions are preparing to rock the Las Vegas Strip "like a hurricane" in 2024 with a new residency.

According to a news release on Friday, the hard rock band unveiled their new headlining residency show celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic album, "Love at First Sting."

Fans can expect to hear all the hits, such as "Winds of Change," "Rock You Like A Hurricane," and "Still Loving You."

The residency is set to kick off on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. This show will follow the band's most recent "Sin City Nights" residency, which sold out all nine performances at Planet Hollywood in 2022.

“We‘re excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater," lead singer Klaus Meine said in a statement. "We can‘t wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love at First Sting album, along with our biggest hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting — it‘s going to be a Hell of a Ride!"

The nine performances going on sale are:



April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3

All shows are set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. PT. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more information and to join the fan community, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.