Scale the STRAT with Channel 13 to support clean air and fight lung disease

Join Channel 13 and the American Lung Association as we Scale the STRAT!

Every year, Scale the STRAT helps fund the American Lung Association's efforts to fight lung disease. We know for many of you, like us, this is a personal cause.

So grab your friends and family and join the Channel 13 team as we unite to climb 1,455 steps together on Sunday, Feb. 22.

You can register for Scale the STRAT on action.lung.org. The registration fee is $35 through Feb. 21 and $50 the day of the event. Climbing starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts through 12:30 p.m.

As of Monday, Feb. 9, the organization has raised more than $167,000 of its $276,000 goal, thanks to support from the Las Vegas community.