Sand Dollar Lounge expanding to downtown venue at Plaza Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge, a longtime Las Vegas favorite for live music and cocktails, will open a second location inside the Plaza hotel-casino this fall.

“Sand Dollar Downtown will be focused on recreating the classic age of electric blues and rock ‘n roll in the downtown corridor,” said Sand Dollar's co-owner Nathan Grates.

A spokesperson for the venue says the Sand Dollar Blues Bar first opened its doors back in 1976 and some of the greatest blues legends, as well as many other famous musicians, graced its stage for more than 30 years.

In 2007, the Sand Dollar Blues Bar closed its doors, but it was resurrected in 2009 when The Sand Dollar Lounge opened on Spring Mountain Road honoring the tradition and history of the iconic Vegas venue.

In 2015, the Sand Dollar Lounge was taken over by the current owners' Grates and Anthony Jamison with an eye on bringing back and building on its original luster.

Currently, the iconic venue now plans to open The Sand Dollar Downtown. It will be a nearly 5,000-square-foot space adjacent to the Plaza’s casino floor.

“The Plaza is known for its vintage Vegas character and is proud to partner with a legendary Vegas venue like the Sand Dollar,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza hotel-casino. “The opening of the Sand Dollar at the Plaza will create a late-night destination for live music unlike any other in downtown Las Vegas.”

Representatives say the venue plans to offer a full menu of craft cocktails with pizzas made by Pop Up Pizza. Live music, local acts and other headliners will take the stage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“We are very excited to be expanding the Sand Dollar legacy into downtown Las Vegas with the Plaza," said co-owner Jamison.