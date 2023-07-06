Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum offering free admission on July 20

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is celebrating its namesake's birthday by offering free museum admission on July 20.

Abbey spent her life painting, drawing, and sculpting vistas, sunsets, wildlife, and plants. She was also an art professor at the University Of Nevada, Las Vegas for more than 20 years. She also won multiple awards, grants, and commissions throughout her career. She passed away on March 20, 2021.

"Rita has given an incredible gift to the world through her art and it brings us so much joy to celebrate her legacy on Rita Deanin Abbey Day," said Laura Sanders, executive director of the museum. "We hope that Rita's astonishing art collections continue to inspire all groups of people, from Las Vegas locals to visitors from around the world."

The 10,500-square-foot museum is located at 5850 North Park Street, which is near North Fort Apache Road and El Campo Grande Avenue.

According to museum officials, complimentary tickets will be available on July 20 and there will be buy-one, get-one-free tickets through the end of July. All tickets have limited availability and are by appointment only.

To learn more or to make reservations, you can visit the website here.