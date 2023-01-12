Ringo Starr and All Starr Band announce dates at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ringo Starr has announced three performances in Las Vegas, along with his All Starr Band, at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend.

The All-Star Band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

The performances will be inside The Venetian Theatre on May 24, 26 and 27, 2023; each is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo affirmed. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

Tickets start at $69, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

2022 was a busy year for Ringo that included spring and fall tour dates with his All Starr Band.

Ringo also released EP3 on Sept. 16, 2022, and on Nov. 18, 2022 EP3 was issued on 10” vinyl and blue cassette and accompanied by a new music video, “Everyone and Everything.”

For more information, please visit: www.RingoStarr.com