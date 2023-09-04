Registration is open for Bullhead City's 7th Annual Senior Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Registration is now open for the 7th annual Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games.

Athletes must be at least 50 years old to compete. There are 17 sports to choose from for the 2024 Games including 5k road race, 10k race, powerwalking, track and field, bowling, basketball skills, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, softball, table tennis, cornhole, powerlifting, Olympic weightlifting, swim, chair volleyball, and kayak races.

The events are scheduled to run from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21. The athlete fee is $35 per person and includes a 2024 Senior Games shirt, swag bag, athlete program, and athlete mixer, which means food and drink specials at the new Bullhead Bell all week long.

Individual events cost $10 per event but there are a few exceptions.

"We lowered the cost for pickle ball events this year to $5 per event," said Senior Games manager Kenne Probst. "We realized most of our pickleball athletes were signing up for two or more pickleball events and we've now made that more affordable. The details for golf and softball will be announced soon."

You can learn more about the Senior Games and how to register here.