Bullhead Belle opening on Friday

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A beautiful boat is leaving the water and finding a new purpose on land.

A 65-foot paddle wheel boat, formerly known as The Celebration, has been rechristened the Bullhead Belle and will serve as a concession facility overlooking the Colorado River in Bullhead City's Community Park.

City officials said there is room for over 200 people spread across the 4,100-square-foot lower patio, 4,000-square-foot upper patio, and 900-square-foot upper deck.

"The convenience and comfort of the Belle allows patrons to experience delicious, high-quality meals on any day in the park, without the hassle of towing in barbecue supplies and preparing it themselves," said Bullhead City Marketplace Manager Canden Stanley. "We're providing a new luxury experience you can't find anywhere else on the river."

According to the city, The Celebration originally set sail in 1997 and before it retired in December 2022, it carried nearly 1,000,000 passengers up and down the Colorado River as a touring restaurant and special event venue. That's when it was donated to the city by Laughlin River Tours.

"Community Park is the home of the Colorado River Historical Society Museum, the Little Red School House, and the Moss Mine headframe, making it the perfect park for an addition with such historical significance as the Belle," said Bullhead City mayor Steve D'Amico.

The Bullhead Belle's official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. The public is invited to try the menu featuring salads, wraps, pizzas, and desserts. City officials said the Bullhead Belle will be open 365 days a year from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.