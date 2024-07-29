Prime Steakhouse to move to Picasso space during renovations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are on the way for Prime Steakhouse at the Bellagio.

According to a press release, the restaurant will undergo a "chic, modern-day design transformation coupled with menu enhancements."

"It's an exciting time for me as a chef to carry Prime's legacy into the future and to work alongside hospitality professionals who are as passionate as I am about delivering the best, most memorable experience in Las Vegas," Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten said. "This reimagination of Prime is a testament to Bellagio's ongoing commitment to investing in its culinary portfolio and after 25 incredible years, they continue to elevate the standards for fine dining. We look forward to many more successful years welcoming guests from around the world."

Prime will continue to operate in its current lakeside restaurant space through September 2.

Restaurant operations will then move to the current Picasso space, starting on September 3. The Picasso restaurant will close after its last day of operations on Friday, August 16.

Prime will operate at the Picasso space through November.

Bellagio officials said additional details on Prime's refresh, including when the renovation will be completed, and the future of the Picasso space will be shared in the coming months.