Picasso restaurant at Bellagio Resort closing in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A legendary casino restaurant is preparing to close its doors.

The Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio will be shutting down in August as Chef Julian Serrano moves closer to retiring.

"I want to thank the team at MGM Resorts, who I have collaborated with over these 25 years to create something truly special at Picasso," Serrano said in a statement. "From our front of house staff to our wonderful chefs and the executive team, none of this would have been possible without everyone's immense talents coming together. I'm forever grateful to everyone who contributed to making memories every night at Picasso."

Picasso first opened in 1998 and was the first Las Vegas restaurant to receive a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant. It is also one of only two restaurants in Las Vegas to receive two Michelin stars.

"His artistry has left an indelible mark on our guests and the Las Vegas dining scene," said Ann Hoff, Bellagio's President and COO. "While we bid a very fond farewell to Picasso and the stellar team who provided unmatched hospitality to our guests for decades, we celebrate its enduring legacy and Chef Serrano's immeasurable contributions to our culinary landscape."

Serrano said he is also stepping away from his role overseeing Lago's kitchen at the Bellagio but that it will remain open. He will still lead Julian Serrano Tapas at ARIA Resort & Casino.

Bellagio officials said additional details on "an exciting addition" to the casino's restaurant scene will be shared in the coming months.