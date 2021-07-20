Popular Mexican restaurant Lindo Michoacan is back open after repairs
The well-known local Mexican restaurant was forced to temporarily close last year because of a sinkhole.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Lindo Michoacan on Eastern Avenue is back open!
We were told at the time a leaking water pipe was to blame.
The restaurant has two other locations in the valley.
