Pop-punk musician Avril Lavigne ready to rock the MGM Grand Garden Arena

Avril Lavigne
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 12:03:35-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne is coming to Las Vegas with all the hits with her new North American Tour.

On Monday, casino officials announced that the pop-punk musician will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 1 as part of the 27-date tour. "The Greatest Hits" tour will feature some of her biggest songs like "Sk8er Boi", "Girlfriend", and "Here's To Never Growing Up".

She'll share the stage with All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent.

An artist pre-sale starts on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Live Nation and AXS customers will also have access to a pre-sale starting on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

