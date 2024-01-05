Play Playground scheduled to open at the Luxor on Jan. 18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An opening date has officially been set for a new playground at the Luxor.

On Thursday, casino officials announced that the Play Playground is scheduled to open on Jan. 18. The project was announced last April and at the time, Play Social's CEO told Channel 13 it would appeal "to all ages during the day and adults at night".

The venue features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces. According to a press release, there are no VR, AR or arcade games and instead, there are physical games, memory games, puzzle games, and team games.

Tickets start at $37. The venue will be open on Sunday through Thursday from noon to midnight and Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. You can learn more here.