Giant playground coming to the Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 13,000-square-foot playground is coming to the Luxor.

Play Social said it will feature 20 immersive games and attractions, two bars, VIP mezzanines, and private event spaces that can be customized for things like birthday parties and bachelorette parties.

"Play Playground is a multi-dimensional, dynamic world that stimulates all the senses and facilitates social interaction through bespoke social games, appealing to all ages during the day and adults at night," said Brad Albright, the CEO of Play Social Inc.

The venue was designed by Paul Bishop and the company said they wanted to create a space for adults to let loose and have fun.

"As we grow up, we have forgotten the importance of play - of laughing together, high fiving, and the excitement of winning with your team," said Jennifer Worthington, COO of Play Social Inc. "We want people to put their phones down, grab a drink, jump into the games and play to the top of the leaderboards. Guests will feel like they have been dropped into their own game show."

The Play Playground is set to open this fall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, ticket prices haven't been announced.