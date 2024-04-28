Watch Now
Planet 13, AREA15 launching Shuttle-14

Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 27, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Planet 13 and AREA15 are teaming up to launch a new shuttle service.

It's called Shuttle-14.

Guests can take unlimited free rides on a double-decker bus and, according to a press release, riders will have the chance to access exclusive promotions and discounts to the attractions, experiences, and product offers at both locations.

"We're not just offering a journey from Point A to Point B, but also providing an invitation to explore the distinctive, vibrant atmospheres of both AREA15 and Planet 13," said Winston Fisher, CEO, AREA15. "Shuttle-14 is our way of enhancing the adventure, ensuring every rider experiences a taste of the extraordinary."

"Teaming up with AREA15 will elevate the customer experience between two premier destinations," said Robert Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13.

The shuttle will loop between the two locations from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., every Thursday to Sunday.

