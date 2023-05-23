Watch Now
Pinkbox celebrating Memorial Day with special treats

Posted at 4:39 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 19:39:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day is around the corner and Pinkbox Doughnuts is announcing another lineup of sweet treates.

That includes American Sprinkle and Tie Dye doughnuts, an American Flag design, and It's Ya Birthday, which is a frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreos and party decor.

Pinkbox officials said you can pre-order the limited edition treats online through May 29 for next day pick-up. The special doughnuts will be available to be purchased in stores from Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29.

