Peso Pluma stopping in Las Vegas as part of first U.S. tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mexican rapper Peso Pluma is coming to Las Vegas as part of his first tour in the United States.

The "Doble P Tour" is stopping in 16 cities.

Live Nation said he will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 21.

Peso Pluma was recently named one of Billboard's Latin Artists on the Rise and has had nine songs on the magazine's Hot Latin Songs chart.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $89.

Event organizers said fans can also purchase VIP packages, which can include premium tickets, meet and greets, an exclusive gift item, a tour poster, and access to a pre-show soundcheck party.