Paradox Museum opening in June

Posted at 2:06 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:19:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another new attraction is coming to Las Vegas as the Paradox Museum gets ready to open their doors.

Organizers said the 11,000-square-foot museum will feature 90 "engaging exhibits combining the fun of exploring brain-bending illusions with the science of paradoxes."

Some of the exhibits include the Upside Down Room, the Ambiguous Shapes Room, the Colored Shadows Room, Infinity Well, Ames Room, and Kaleidoscope Room.

"With the opening of Paradox Museum Las Vegas right around the corner, we can't wait for guests to defy reality," said Marc Gregory Tipton, the regional sales and marketing manager. "Visitors will not only experience a fantastic time taking mind-bending photos but also will leave wondering what they just witnessed."

The museum is located at 3767 South Las Vegas Boulevard, which is across the street from Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. It's scheduled to open in June. Tickets start at $23 for children under 11 years old and $27 for adults.

