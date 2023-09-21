NORMS getting ready to open first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved California restaurant brand is coming to the Las Vegas valley.

NORMS first opened in 1949 near Sunset and Vine in Hollywood. Since then, the brand has expanded across the country and will now include Las Vegas in its portfolio.

According to the company's website, the new location will be at 4605 West Charleston Boulevard, west of the Las Vegas Strip.

In an interview with FSR Magazine, NORMS CEO Eric Wyatt said he expects the store to open in Summer 2024.

"We're just really looking to put NORMS Restaurants on steroids out there, in a positive way, because we believe that's what will resonate with locals and tourists," Wyatt told the magazine. "And I think there's room for at least four or five more locations when this one does well as we know it's going to do."

Wyatt added the restaurant will be 24/7 but they will also serve beer and wine and are looking at having gaming consoles like video poker and slots at the counter.

"It's not going to be a casino. It's going to be a diner," Wyatt said. "But we want to give a nod to where we're at."