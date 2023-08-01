New Mantis Stage at Container Park to make debut at Life Is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The flame-throwing mantis at Downtown Container Park is ready to make her big debut at the Life Is Beautiful festival.

On Tuesday, event organizers announced that The Mantis Stage at Container Park will host a new space for music fans that will feature DJs every night during the festival.

You can see the full lineup below.

Friday, Sept. 22



Ewan McVicar

Dance System

530

DMTRI

NECO & TULA

THE TRASH PANDAS

Saturday, Sept. 23



Coco & Breezy

Ayybo

Alex parra b2b Fama

Dos Lonely Boys

Halftime Hooper

Keo b2b Evan Durant

Sunday, Sept. 24



JAEL

Miles Medina

DASH

FAED

LOVESLAP

SQUARED

The Mantis is 40 feet tall and 30 feet wide and flames can be six stories high. The art piece was created by Kirk Jellum in 2010. He and his team of 20 people spent 500 hours designing the piece and 3,000 hours building the piece. Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh bought the piece in 2013 and it's been a staple of Downtown Las Vegas ever since. Hsieh also founded the Life Is Beautiful festival in 2013.