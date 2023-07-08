New Guy Fieri restaurant is now open at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mayor of Flavortown has another location that's now open for business.

Friday was the grand opening for celebrity chef and UNLV alum Guy Fieri's new restaurant, Flavortown Sports Kitchen. That included a special entrance with the Vegas Golden Knights Drumline.

A grand entrance fit for the Mayor of Flavortown 🤩 @guyfieri arrived in style with the @goldenknights Drumline! pic.twitter.com/SOq6Rj9RL0 — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) July 8, 2023

"Someone asked me is this a dream come true. I'm a big dreamer, always have been. But you never in a million years would have told me that I was going to have an opportunity to partner with Caesars and the legendary Horseshoe and be able to give you Flavortown, give you a sports book, and give you a great time all in one place," Fieri said. "The fact that Jason and his team had faith in me and my team at Knuckle Sandwich is overwhelming and it is the best partnership that we could have. We look forward to doing more. But right now, this is the greatest moment in the sun."

"The Horseshoe brand was built on legendary experiences and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Guy Fieri," said Horseshoe General Manager and Senior Vice President Jason Gregor. "This restaurant is amazing and our guests love Guy Fieri."

The restaurant is about 6,540 square feet and will seat up to 279 people between the bar, main dining area and rotunda. This is the chef's third Las Vegas restaurant with Caesars Entertainment. He also owns Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ and El Burro Borracho at the Rio.