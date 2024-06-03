Nevada SPCA hosting fifth annual pet calendar contest, fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all pet models! The Nevada SPCA is looking for pets to strike the perfect pose for a chance to be featured in their 2025 pet calendar.

The fifth annual contest is also a fundraiser for the organization.

Starting on Monday, June 3, contestants can enter a photo of their pet online, including dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and pet rats. The calendar will feature the top five dogs, top five cats, and top two small pets.

There is a $20 donation for each pet submission and pets do not need to be adopted from Nevada SPCA to participate.

The public will be able to cast their votes for their favorites on Monday, June 17.

Votes are $1 each and a link to each pet's photo entry can be shared online and social media.

All calendar proceeds will go directly towards the medical services, shelter, and care of homeless pets entrusted to Nevada SPCA, organization officials say.

"This has been such a great annual fundraiser to help our organization make even more of an impact for both people and pets in our community where it is needed," said Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA Communications Manager. "I think people are really going to get a kick out of this calendar's theme! We're going retro, reminiscent of the 1980s when portrait studios like J.C. Penney's, Olan Mills, and Sears were all the rage. We really want to have fun with it!"

All entries must be submitted by June 14 at 11:59 p.m.

You can learn more here.