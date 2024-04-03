NE-YO, Heart, Duran Duran, Adele, Rick Springfield announce Las Vegas show dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest and most iconic musicians, singers, and bands are announcing new show dates in Las Vegas.

That includes groups like Heart, Duran Duran, Rick Springfield, NE-YO, and Adele. Here's a quick round-up of events that have been announced over the last month.

NE-YO

Three-time GRAMMY winner NE-YO is bringing his all-new show, NE-YO: Human Love Rebellion, to the Wynn's Encore Theater this summer.

Dates are set for Aug. 7, Aug. 9, and Aug 10.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $60.

Duran Duran

If you're "Hungry Like The Wolf" and are ready to "Come Undone", Duran Duran is stopping by the Wynn's Encore Theater on May 3 and May 4.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $100.

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are bringing their 2024 Acoustic Tour to the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Aug. 17.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $50.

Heart

The legendary rock band HEART is hitting the road for 30 dates across North America this fall.

The group will stop by the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Adele

Adele is announcing the rescheduled dates after she postponed several March performances due to health concerns.

You can see the full list of rescheduled dates below.

The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year.



Fri 25 Oct & Sat 26 Oct

Fri 1 Nov & Sat 2 Nov

Fri 8 Nov & Sat 9 Nov

Fri 15 Nov & Sat 16 Nov

Fri 22 Nov & Sat 23 Nov pic.twitter.com/SuQCRhFh8j — Adele (@Adele) April 2, 2024

Wu-Tang Clan

The Wu-Tang Clan is extending their residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Additional shows have been scheduled on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $65.

Hootie & The Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish are bringing their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour to BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Performances are scheduled for Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

Lady Gaga

The GRAMMY and OSCAR-winning musician and actress is bringing her Jazz & Piano show back to Dolby Live at Park MGM.

She will perform eight shows starting in June.



June 19, 20, 27, 29, 30

July 3, 5, 6

Tickets are on sale now and start at $178.

Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley is bringing The Circle Of Peace Tour is stopping at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on July 17.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Dom Dolla

Dom Dolla is scheduled to have a residency at LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

You can see performance dates listed below.



May 5, 17, 24

June 15, 29

July 5

Sept. 1, 14, 21, 27

Oct. 5, 12

Nov. 21

Tickets are on sale now and start at $30.