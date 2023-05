LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best chess players in the world will have to wait to compete in NBA star Derrick Rose's 'Chesstival' event at Resorts World. Tournament officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Event organizers said it was due to scheduling conflicts and that a new date would be set in 2024.

The event was announced back in April and was supposed to kick off at Resorts World in July.