NBA star Derrick Rose launching 'Chesstival' tournament at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NBA star Derrick Rose is bringing celebrities, athletes, musicians, and amateur chess players to Resorts World for the inaugural "Chesstival" tournament.

"The game of chess is something I've been passionate about since high school," Rose said. "Chess is undeniably competitive and strategic at its core, which are two characteristics I've carried throughout my career."

Rose said while he was introduced to the game when you was younger, he didn't start playing until his third year in the NBA. While recovering from injuries, he looked for more mentally-engaging activities, which led him back to chess.

On July 7, there will be a welcome party and a tournament format review.

The tournament is on July 8 and kicks off at 2 p.m.

The tournament will give out $147,500 to the top 16 finalists with the winner taking home $50,000.

The public is welcome to register to play in the event. However, players must be at least 21 years old and have a chess rating cap under 2000.

The tournament registration fee is $7,500 and includes one seat in the tournament and a pass for one guest as a spectator, access to all events including an after-party at Zouk nightclub, and a gift bag.