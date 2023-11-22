Mystic Falls Park returns to Sam's Town, opening on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is underway and that means unique displays and shows across the valley. That includes Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.

The display has been a yearly fixture at the casino since 1994. This year's display features more than 26,000 points of light and a nine-minute holiday laser light show.

There will also be an 18-foot Christmas tree, animatronic characters wearing Santa hats, giant pinecones, and gift boxes. Winter-themed decor will be located throughout the park so families can snap the perfect photo for their Christmas cards.

The laser light show will feature holiday songs including "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year", "Let It Snow", "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer", and "Frosty The Snowman". Performances are scheduled to run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. It will also snow every night through the new year.

You can catch Santa Claus at the Mystic Falls Park gazebo starting on Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23. Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, except for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. That's when casino officials said Santa will be feeding his reindeer. Families can also drop off their letters for Santa in Santa's mailbox at the gazebo.

The attraction is free and is scheduled to run from sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, January 1, 2024.