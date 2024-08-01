Miracle Mile Shops announce restaurants planned for new food hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Miracle Mile Shops have been renovating near the south entrance in order to feature 11 different food and beverage options as part of a "food collective", which will called Miracle Eats.

You're probably wondering what restaurants will call the place home.

I reached out to the Miracle Mile Shops and they have announced the first six restaurants that will be part of the space.

That includes:



Carnegie Pizza - It's the brand's first location to open since it debuted in 2020 and will feature New York and Sicilian-style pizza.



- It's the brand's first location to open since it debuted in 2020 and will feature New York and Sicilian-style pizza. Fat Sal's - The brand is known for indulgent sandwiches and sides.



- The brand is known for indulgent sandwiches and sides. Tacotarian - The Las Vegas-based taco shop is set to be the second fully plant-based restaurant to ever open on the Las Vegas Strip. They have multiple locations across the valley.



- The Las Vegas-based taco shop is set to be the second fully plant-based restaurant to ever open on the Las Vegas Strip. They have multiple locations across the valley. Dave's Hot Chicken - They specialize in hot chicken tenders and sliders.



- They specialize in hot chicken tenders and sliders. Lobster ME - The Maine-themed restaurant will be refreshed with a new look and updated menu.



- The Maine-themed restaurant will be refreshed with a new look and updated menu. Fat Tuesday - Miracle Eats will also be home to a second Fat Tuesday location.

"This collection of brands has perfectly laid the foundation for the exciting and welcoming food collective we're striving for in this reimagined space," said Robert Buchanan, Vice President and General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. "We look forward to working with all Miracle Eats restaurant partners in developing this exciting new offering for our guests."

The rest of the restaurants will be announced at a later date.