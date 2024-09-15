Mexico Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spirited Mexican music played by a high school mariachi group filled the East Las Vegas Community Center Saturday amid early celebrations for Mexico's Independence Day.

While Mexico marked its independence from Spain on September 16, 1810, celebrations tend to kick off days before.

"Everyone is very welcoming, super friendly," said Eric Rodriguez, who went to the City of Las Vegas' "El Grito: Celebrating the Independence of Mexico" event. "Nice secure environment, feel safe so it's good, we are enjoying it."

Rodriguez is Mexican-American and has been living in Las Vegas for roughly 11 years.

He's proud of his roots and wants to share the joy he feels for his culture with his daughter.

"I just want to connect more with the culture," said Rodriguez. "We just want to make sure our daughter knows her roots."

We asked Rodriguez what this day means to him and he said, "A perseverance spirit. Despite all odds keep going.”

There were several performances throughout the celebration including a performance by the award-winning Mariachi Plata from the College of Southern Nevada, Mariachi Los Jaguares from Desert Pines High School, Foundation to Assist Young Musicians Mariachi, Grupo Folklorico Libertad, Ballet Folklorico del Sol of Del Sol High School, Ballet Folklorico Alborada of Sunrise High School and Metro Police Officer Jennifer Barron.

There was also a reenactment of the historic Cry of Dolores by Consul General Guadarrama, accompanied by the ringing of the bell to commemorate Father Miguel Hidalgo's 1810 call for Mexican independence.

"Everyone is interacting and it kind of feels like home," said Rodriguez.



Other Events

CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS:

The City of North Las Vegas will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Fourth Annual Hispanic Heritage Kickoff Celebration on Sunday, September 15th at Craig Ranch Regional Park starting at 1 p.m., featuring an array of events and activities that honor and highlight the rich cultural contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community. As the largest minority-majority city in Nevada and one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation, the City of North Las Vegas is excited to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino community’s contributions to the vibrancy of our city.

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT CONTAINER PARK:

Downtown Container Park’s Mexican Independence Day celebration returns on Saturday, September 14 from 1 p.m. until late and continues through Sunday, September 15, 1 p.m. until late.

This year’s lineup of Latin entertainment features cultural dance performances from Ballet Folklorico and Coronado Entertainment’s Sabado Rumbero followed by local live music from Mariachi Nuestra Raices and Barra Libre. DJ Big Latin will have the latest and greatest in Latin flooding the dance floor. The weekend-long fiesta includes non-stop performances from local Latin talent.

Saturday, September 14th



1p - 5:30p: DJ Big Latin & Special Guests

6p - 6:30p: Sabado Rumbero

7p - 8:30p: DJ Big Latin & Special Guests

9p -12a: Sabado Rumbero

Several food and beverage tenants within the park will remain open late while additional satellite bars featuring specialty cocktail and beer options will be available for purchase near The Lawn.



THE FORUM SHOPS AT CAESARS:

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is honoring Mexican Independence Day with several live performances from Las Vegas' premier mariachi group, Mariachi Tierra Bravia, beginning Sept. 13. Along with the lively music, guests can also take advantage of new collection launches and in-boutique experiences with over 15 participating retailers throughout the weekend.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Mariachi Tierra Bravia has been capturing hearts since 2014. They've had the honor of performing with renowned artists including Mary Boquitas, Cristina Eustace, Pedro Fernandez and Maquinaria Nortena.

Live Mariachi performances will begin on Friday, Sept. 13 and will continue through Monday, Sept. 16. The entertainment schedule includes:



Friday, Sept. 13—Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4—4:30 p.m. in Fortuna Court, near Jimmy Choo and The Palm Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 13—Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8:30—9 p.m., near Fountain of The Gods, in front of Versace

Sunday, Sept. 15—Monday, Sept. 16 from 2—4 p.m., at Festival Court, near Café Lola and Aritizia

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Zadig Voltaire will offer shoppers the opportunity to enjoy hand-painted customizations by artist Humberto Cruz from 12—4 p.m.

Additionally, visitors can shop and enjoy exclusive in-boutique celebrations, including DJ performances, Sip Shop events, complimentary gifts with select purchases and more. Zadig Participating boutiques include BOSS, Bucherer 1818, Blancpain, Ferragamo, Hublot, Jimmy Choo, TAG Heuer, Tod’s, Tory Bruch, Tudor, Zadig Voltaire and more.

NOCHE LATINA BASH AT SEÑOR FROGS:

Señor Frogs at Treasure Island – TI Hotel Casino keeps the party vibe going into the wee hours on Fridays and Saturdays with its Noche Latina bash. With sounds supplied by DJs plus live banda performances, you better be ready to dance! A delicious classic margarita might just have you feeling the rhythm.