Marca MP's 14-city tour stopping in Las Vegas in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mexican group Marca MP is bringing their 14-city tour to Las Vegas.

In 2019, the group released four tracks including "El Guero", which passed a million streams on Spotify. They re-recorded the song as a duet with Grupo Firme. In December 2022, the band wrapped up the Lo Que Fuera un Sueno Tour by selling out Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

They also collaborated with Becky G on the song Ya Se Acabo, which has reached more than 82 million views on YouTube.

The Brindo Tour is scheduled to stop by Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on Nov. 4. Tickets are on sale now and start at $36.