Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Marca MP's 14-city tour stopping in Las Vegas in November

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Marca MP
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 10:08:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mexican group Marca MP is bringing their 14-city tour to Las Vegas.

In 2019, the group released four tracks including "El Guero", which passed a million streams on Spotify. They re-recorded the song as a duet with Grupo Firme. In December 2022, the band wrapped up the Lo Que Fuera un Sueno Tour by selling out Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

They also collaborated with Becky G on the song Ya Se Acabo, which has reached more than 82 million views on YouTube.

The Brindo Tour is scheduled to stop by Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on Nov. 4. Tickets are on sale now and start at $36.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH