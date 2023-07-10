Marc Rebillet headlining first-ever residency at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has announced the Mark Rebillet, also known as Loop Daddy, will headline the venue's first-ever residency.

The four-night engagement includes dates in October and December.

"The Bowl prides itself on identifying unique, up-and-coming acts and Marc's sound, production and story is a perfect fit," said Brooklyn Bowl COO Chris White. "We are honored to make history alongside Marc Rebillet as the first-even Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas residency lands this fall."

Rebillet is no stranger to the Las Vegas music scene. In addition to performing a sold out show at Brooklyn Bowl in 2021, he also performed at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in 2022.

"Absolutely cannot wait to bring some clinical insanity back to Vegas," Rebillet said. "If you're walking straght after the show, then I haven't done my job."

Dates are scheduled for Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Dec. 16, and Dec. 28.

Artist presales begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and continue through Thursday at 10 p.m. Venue and Live Nation presales begin on Thursday at from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $60.