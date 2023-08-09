Luke Bryan announces last dates for his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country star Luke Bryan's residency at Resorts World is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, the singer announced his final shows, which are scheduled to run from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6.

"I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live," Bryan said in a statement. "The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour, which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team, and the fans in the room."

Here we go one last time Vegas! It’s never a dull moment. Tickets for the final shows at @ResortsWorldLV go on sale 8.18. #LukeInVegas pic.twitter.com/zeo06eh6Vt — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) August 9, 2023

According to a press release, the six new shows will be on Dec. 29, 30, 31 and Jan. 3, 5, and 6.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 18.

Bryan was one of the first performers to take the stage at Resorts World. His residency kicked off on Feb. 11, 2022. However, fans will still be able to catch him in action on the road. He's currently on his 2023 Country Tour and his Farm Tour will be back in September. He's also signed up for another season of American Idol.