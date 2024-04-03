Luckley Tavern & Grill replacing All-American Bar & Grill at the Rio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The All-American Bar & Grill space at the Rio is being replaced by the Luckley Tavern & Grill.

This is one of several changes the casino is making as it undergoes renovations across the property.

Phase one of the renovation started in 2023 and included upgrades to 1,501 rooms in the Ipanema tower, arrival area, building exterior, lobby, gaming floor, sports book, meeting spaces, and the outdoor pool area. It's scheduled to wrap up later this fall.

Phase two will include a full renovation and redesign of the hotel's Masquerade Tower, which. includes 1,012 guestrooms and associated public areas.

According to a press release, the Luckley Tavern is inspired by the "idyllic Cotswold hills of the English countryside" and traditional pubs.

The restaurant's menu will feature dishes like lollipop-style buffalo wings, tuna "pizza", and scallops "Benedict".

The Luckley Tavern is scheduled to open in May.